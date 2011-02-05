10ZiG Technology Adds New UK & Ireland Distributor for Their Thin Client and Zero Client Solutions for VDI, DaaS and SaaS

April 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

10ZiG Technology are pleased to announce that they have entered into a distribution agreement with UX Distribution (UXD). With immediate effect, UXD are an active 10ZiG Accredited Distributor for their full range of Thin Client and Zero Client solutions for VDI, DaaS and SaaS in the UK & Ireland market.

UXD is a fast-growing digital workplace focused distributor with a wealth of knowledge around End User Computer (EUC), DaaS and SaaS marketplace and are perfectly positioned to onboard and support specialist reseller partners and MSPs who focus in this area. Their specialist digital workplace knowledge and years of industry experience will significantly help support and reinforce the 10ZiG message “We offer customer driven solutions, making our devices fit your customer’s environment and not the other way round.”

Andy Gonzalez, UK & Ireland Channel Manager – “With UX Distribution, we have an excellent partner who can help 10ZiG reach new resellers and markets. As one of the top focused cloud and digital workplace distributors in the UK, UX Distribution will bring additional benefits to our customers and partners, and I am looking forward to working with them.”

Partners in the UK & Ireland can discuss their Thin & Zero Client endpoint requirements with Paul Hathorn, UK Sales and Partner Manager of UXD and their team of sales and technical experts.