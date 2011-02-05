Japan Airlines engineering division selects IFS solution for aircraft fleet maintenance

April 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. to deploy IFS aviation maintenance solution in the cloud to modernize long range maintenance planning for its nearly 200 aircraft fleet. Announcement continues IFS expansion of its commercial aviation MRO footprint across Asia-Pacific and globally

IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced the Japan Airlines maintenance and engineering subsidiary, JAL Engineering Co., Ltd., has selected IFS to support fleet-wide long range maintenance planning. The IFS solution, to be deployed in the cloud, will provide long range planners with the unified information insights they need to quickly develop and share regulatory-compliant fleet maintenance plans that best support aircraft availability, task yield, and hangar utilization for nearly 200 aircraft.

The IFS fleet planning solution replaces a JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. legacy fleet maintenance planning process that required extensive manual intervention. The IFS solution will allow the engineering team to manage more aircraft with reduced human intervention due to an efficient user experience, reduction in manual processes, real-time alerts, and automated processes.

Deployed in the cloud, IFS’s planning and maintenance solution will improve visibility across the organization by providing real time planning updates. JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. staff will now be able to effectively examine the impact of key strategic decisions in the organization – such as modifying aircraft induction/retirement, adjusting resource levels or changing utilization levels – while also comparing key performance indicators.

IFS continues to grow its footprint in the Asia-Pacific commercial aviation and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market, adding JAL Engineering Co., Ltd. alongside China Airlines, Qantas, TAE Aerospace and more.