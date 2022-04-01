Utimaco and Nokia expand partnership to secure a 5G future

April 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Finnish telecoms company Nokia and Utimaco, a leading global provider of IT security solutions, announce will jointly develop 5G security solutions for Core mobile networks in a move that expands the two companies partnership. The combined technology will further improve security on 5G networks ranging from private site networks to national networks and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

The 5G standard for broadband cellular networks began being rolled out in 2019, and today has been implemented in 24 European countries. The higher bandwidth of 5G networks means that users can have download speeds of up to 10 gigabytes per second – enough to download an entire Blu-ray disc in five seconds. The twin benefits of high speed and low latency can enable anything from 4K streaming and gaming to the sharing of scientific data, controlling autonomous vehicles, enabling industrial automation creating networks of IoT devices in homes and cities.

As 5G penetration has increased, regulators in the EU have begun to define a regulatory framework for safeguarding encryption keys that enable users to verify other users on the network are who they say they are. This public key infrastructure (PKI) is used across the digital world in hundreds of applications, and Utimaco has been at the forefront of implementing this technology and many others in telecommunications, government, banking, cloud services and many other industries.

The security solution to be offered by Nokia and Utimaco will allow networks of any size to integrate high-level user authentication and key agreement protocols from 2G to 5G connections, while supporting quantum-safe algorithms to protect against next-generation cyberattacks. The solution can also be customized to meet the specific requirements of communication service providers.

This new solution will also utilize the capabilities of Nokia Subscriber Data Management to protect customer data security and reinforce endpoint security.