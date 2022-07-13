u.trust Anchor, Utimaco’s next generation HSM platform, certified by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Utimaco, is proud to announce that its next generation Hardware Security Module (HSM) platform u.trust Anchor has been awarded both the NITES certification by the renowned Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and the Common Criteria certification by SCCS, the Singapore Common Criteria scheme. These high-level certifications of u.trust Anchor assure the security evaluation according to national and international standards to be used in highly sensitive environments, including the government sector.

Launched last year, u.trust Anchor is a robust, true multi-tenant, converged HSM platform with a unique capability of running up to 31 different fully isolated firmware stacks concurrently at the container level. It is also the first converged platform that enables service providers and enterprises to seamlessly scale performance or to run multiple applications – even with different certifications - completely independently on the same secure hardware, facilitating offerings such as HSM as a Service (HSMaaS) for payment and various general purpose use cases such as Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), Code Signing and Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) and Double Key Encryption (DKE).

u.trust Anchor enables every business to scale up and down according to its needs and to take advantage of the redundancy that it provides by creating a pool of HSMs that are geographically separated. Prior to achieving these additional certifications, the u.trust Anchor platform had already been awarded a FIPS 140-2 level 3 certification.