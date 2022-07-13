BreachQuest Gains Momentum, Named Approved Vendor By Top Cyber Insurance Providers

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

BreachQuest, the company modernizing incident response, announced that over the past year of operations it has been added to the panel of preferred vendors, or is trialing with, some of the biggest cyber insurance providers in the world. These companies include Allied World, EmerginRisk, Markel, and Munich Re Specialty Group Insurance Services, Inc., as well as over a dozen others.

In the first year of operation, BreachQuest has already helped many leading organizations prepare and respond to a variety of impactful threats while managing regulatory requirements and reputational risk. In addition to cyber insurance carriers, BreachQuest has delivered its tailored solutions in partnership with many of the leading incident response law firms including Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, McDonald Hopkins LLC, Polsinelli PC, Wilson Elser, and many more.

Cyberattacks have not only raised threats to a company’s system at large, but also pose a financial threat as well. Last year’s 2021 IBM report found that the average time to identify a breach was 212 days, and 75 days to contain with a global average cost of $4.24 million. BreachQuest’s approach with the Priori Platform enables rapid containment, thereby minimizing breach cost and elevating the preparedness of an organization to internal and external threats.

In addition to receiving BreachQuest’s world-class threat response services, organizations that partner with BreachQuest also gain exclusive access to security experts from BreachQuest’s Qmunity program. Qmunity allows clients to benefit from leading cyber threat intelligence, ask direct questions to BreachQuest experts, and gain insights from peers, to ensure they are following best practices to protect their enterprise from attack.