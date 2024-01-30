Perifery and pixitmedia Partner to Elevate Automation in Media Workflows

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Perifery™, a division of DataCore, announced that its media-focused object storage platform, Object Matrix, now integrates with ngenea, the global collaboration and data orchestration solution from pixitmedia. The partnership enhances the automation capabilities in media workflows, providing users with instant, secure data backup and access to nearline and online storage.

pixitmedia, a Kalray company, specializes in software-defined storage and data management solutions for media and entertainment (M&E). Its ngenea solution empowers M&E organizations to streamline their global workflow, data, and infrastructure environments without compromising existing or future performance.

Built on mature, feature-rich, and future-proof object-based storage technology, Object Matrix delivers operational efficiencies, full digital content governance, and multiple media-based workflows, providing secure access to all archive content from anywhere. Its integration with ngenea allows data to be moved seamlessly and automatically from any tier of the pixstor file system to Object Matrix, enabling entirely automated archive workflows between systems.

Included in the integration is Perifery’s web-based media and metadata management application, Vision, which enables users to quickly and easily find, view, and share media assets from anywhere and at any time. Vision provides an additional access route to stored assets.