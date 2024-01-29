Kraken Technology Group announce the appointment of Mark Exeter as its new Chief Operating Officer.

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Mark joins Kraken from L3Harris where he was Managing Director of their UK-based ASV division. With a 30 year career in engineering and technology-led businesses, and 16 of those leading multi-disciplinary teams in maritime robotics, Mark’s appointment as COO will be a significant catalyst and force-multiplier for Kraken’s operational capabilities.

Mark Exeter, Chief Operating Officer at Kraken, commented on his new role:

“Kraken have a bold vision and are at a very exciting point in that journey. I look forward to adding my expertise, skills and industry knowledge to boost the teams already impressive capabilities and to help strengthen the team as it gets ready for the next phase of growth to meet future global defence and security capability requirements.”

Mal Crease, Founder and CEO of Kraken Technology Group said:

“Kraken continues to accelerate development of its transformative high-performance littoral platforms, and key hires like Mark ensure robust and sustained delivery of those game-changing solutions. He is an exceptional addition to our team, and we look forward to welcoming him to Kraken.”