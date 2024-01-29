Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Orange Cyberdefense Expands Partnership with Qualys

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Qualys, Inc. announced that it is expanding its partnership with Orange Cyberdefense. This expansion signifies that Qualys’ industry-leading capabilities such as Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) will be included in Orange Cyberdefense’s managed Vulnerability Intelligence Service.

The expanded collaboration will give global businesses the ability to leverage Orange Cyberdefense’s managed service to optimize vulnerability management activities and reduce cyber risk thus enabling customers to focus on their core business.

With the expanded partnership, Orange Cyberdefense will now integrate Qualys solutions, including VMDR, into its Managed Vulnerability Intelligence service. The expanded partnership will provide Orange Cyberdefense customers with improved asset discovery, detection, risk assessment, prioritization with TruRisk, and, more importantly, risk reduction to significantly accelerate their ability to respond to threats, effectively prevent breaches and prioritize vulnerabilities.


See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 