Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Wisecard Technology joins the MULTOS Consortium

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

The MULTOS Consortium, a group of international blue-chip organisation responsible for the promotion and development of the MULTOS technology, announced today that Wisecard Technology, pioneers of innovative payment solutions has joined as a Partner Member.

As a member, Wisecard is set to actively participate in the MULTOS Business and Technical Advisory Groups, playing a vital role in advancing and innovating MULTOS within the financial services sector. Wisecard will gain access to the Consortium’s marketing, technical and networking resources, joining a dynamic membership organisation of thirty strong companies spanning across various sectors within the secure smart device industry.


See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 