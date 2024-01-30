Wisecard Technology joins the MULTOS Consortium

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

The MULTOS Consortium, a group of international blue-chip organisation responsible for the promotion and development of the MULTOS technology, announced today that Wisecard Technology, pioneers of innovative payment solutions has joined as a Partner Member.

As a member, Wisecard is set to actively participate in the MULTOS Business and Technical Advisory Groups, playing a vital role in advancing and innovating MULTOS within the financial services sector. Wisecard will gain access to the Consortium’s marketing, technical and networking resources, joining a dynamic membership organisation of thirty strong companies spanning across various sectors within the secure smart device industry.