NAKIVO Enables Agent-Based Backup and Recovery for Proxmox VM Data

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

NAKIVO delivers agent-based backup support for Proxmox virtual machine data to cater to the needs of its diverse customer base.

This integration not only provides a way to back up and restore data, applications and operating systems of Proxmox VMs but also exemplifies NAKIVO’s commitment to platform-agnostic data protection.

Backup for Proxmox VM data

With Proxmox VE, NAKIVO Backup & Replication extends the list of supported virtualization platforms, encompassing industry leaders like VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, and now Proxmox VE.

Customers can protect their Proxmox VM data using agent-based backup. This support comes with a set of capabilities, such as:

• Full and incremental, image-based backup of Proxmox VM data

• Backup copy to remote sites, public clouds, other S3-compatible platforms and tape

• Full VM data recovery

• Instant recovery of files and app objects to the original or a custom location.