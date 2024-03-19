Mattermost announced its self-hosted, Kubernetes-based

Mattermost announced its self-hosted, Kubernetes-based replacement for Skype for Business designed for EU organizations requiring full data control to meet evolving GDPR and local regulatory requirements under Schrems II.

As the 2025 Skype for Business end-of-life deadline nears, some EU critical infrastructure organizations are in urgent need of a compliant and effective collaboration platform to meet evolving EU data sovereignty requirements. Uncertainty in the future compatibility of U.S. and EU data control regulations for Software-as-a-Service infrastructure creates a material compliance risk for certain EU public sector and commercial enterprises managing sensitive data.

EU organizations with sensitive data can use Mattermost’s self-hosted deployment architecture to be fully independent from foreign control of critical communications infrastructure. At the same time, EU organizations that decide the data control policies of Microsoft Teams meet their needs for GDPR, Schrems II, and the evolving U.S.-EU regulatory landscape can interoperate fluently across Microsoft Teams and Mattermost deployments.

Self-hosted Mattermost instances provide fully self-sovereign data control and operations for messaging and file sharing with sensitive information, while interoperating with Microsoft Teams SaaS offerings for federated communications, real-time calls, screenshare and video meetings.

The Mattermost platform replaces the essential capabilities of Skype for Business, offering uninterrupted, compliant operations, marrying flexibility with robust security for modern digital collaboration.