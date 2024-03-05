LogRhythm Promotes Joanne Wong to Interim Chief Marketing Officer

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Wong brings a wealth of experience to her new role, proven over 9 years of driving successful marketing initiatives at LogRhythm. She will lead all aspects of LogRhythm’s global brand and marketing strategy, with a key focus on partnering with sales to grow pipelines, elevate brand visibility, and empower customer satisfaction. Wong will join the executive leadership team and report directly to Christopher O’Malley, President and CEO of LogRhythm.

As one of the pioneers who started LogRhythm’s operations in Asia Pacific via its regional headquarters in Singapore, Wong most recently served as Vice President of International Markets, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions. A lawyer by training, Wong built much of her career in the technology sector, with over 25 years in the industry.

Beyond her role, Wong is a keen advocate for gender equality and diversity in the technology sector. She was a pioneering member of LogRhythm’s Global Diversity Council, where she led initiatives that ensure workplace inclusivity and diversity within the company. Her contributions and achievements earned her recognition as the finalist for the Women in Security ASEAN Region Awards and the Channel Asia Women in ICT Awards under the Achievement Category in 2023.

Wong’s appointment not only strengthens LogRhythm’s executive team but also underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a workplace culture where individuals from diverse backgrounds are valued and given equal opportunities to thrive. As LogRhythm celebrates International Women’s Day, the company remains committed to fostering an environment that values and harnesses the unique perspectives and contributions of all its employees.