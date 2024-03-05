BlackFog Wins teissAward2024 for Best Threat Intelligence Technology

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

BlackFog has been honored with the Best Threat Intelligence Technology award from teissAwards2024. This award highlights BlackFog’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding an organizations most valuable asset, its data, from the latest AI based threats.

The teiss awards celebrate excellence in cyber and information security with a dedicated focus on emerging and innovative technologies. The esteemed panel of independent judges and the comprehensive evaluation process makes the renowned teiss awards an immensely sought after acknowledgement. On behalf of the teissAwards2024, Russell Lawson commented, “BlackFog has set the standard for innovation in the Information Security industry. This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”

Ransomware attacks are now at an all-time high, targeting all organizations and sectors. According to BlackFog’s 2023 Annual Ransomware report, publicized ransomware attacks were up 68% over 2022, with the UK being one of the most targeted countries in the world. A trusted source for global ransomware data, BlackFog has been monitoring and reporting the latest threat intelligence, including the top ransomware variants, threat groups, targeted sectors and locations since 2020.

This achievement marks BlackFog’s sixth award win in the last year. BlackFog has been previously recognized for its achievements in Data Leak Detection and Ransomware Protection, as well as overall company innovation. The company has also been awarded for its Virtual CISO offering and its monthly Ransomware Trend Report.