IAPP Launches New AI Governance Professional Certification

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy and AI governance community and resource, today announces the launch of the official exam for the Artificial Intelligence Governance Professional (AIGP) certification.

The AIGP certification exam follows the launch of the AIGP training program from the IAPP’s AI Governance Center, launched in 2023. With the expansion of AI technology, there is a need for professionals in all industries to understand and execute responsible AI governance. The AIGP credential demonstrates that an individual can ensure safety and trust in the development and deployment of ethical AI and ongoing management of AI systems.

“There is an urgent need to scale and professionalize the workforce tasked with the deployment and application of AI governance,” said J. Trevor Hughes, President and CEO of the IAPP. “Over 4,000 professionals have already signed up to complete the AIGP training curriculum, highlighting the societal push to ensure both individuals and organizations are well equipped to properly manage the sociotechnical challenges raised by AI. The launch of the AIGP certification is the next step in the large-scale professionalization of AI governance.”

“With the rapidly increased use of AI in nearly every sector of society, it’s imperative that we have knowledgeable and qualified professionals to ensure that AI is being developed in a responsible and safer manner,” said Ashley Casovan, Managing Director of the AI Governance Center. “Certifications are an important way to establish a common level of competencies aligned with industry best practices, standards, and forthcoming regulations.”

The first in-person test will be available exclusively at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit on April 5th. The certification exam will be available for purchase through the IAPP store April, 2024.

The pricing for the exam is $649 for members and $799 for non-members. To be a part of the inaugural AIGP certification class at Summit register here: