NormCyber names senior executives

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

NormCyber has announced four strategic appointments to spearhead its aggressive growth plans, as it sets out to secure a greater foothold in the enterprise market, introduce new offerings and partnerships, and extend its services to Europe.

Stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer is NormCyber’s co-founder and former Chairman of eight years, Wayne Churchill. Replacing him as Chairman is investor Rob Myers, who joined NormCyber’s board as non-executive director in 2019 and had worked alongside Churchill to establish the company’s managed security service foundations.

NormCyber also welcomes new Chief Revenue Officer, Steve Sherar, who held sales and business development roles for 18 years at Nettitude, most recently as EVP of Sales and Marketing. The MSSP industry veteran will strengthen NormCyber’s efforts to capitalise on new market share, in which mission he will be joined by new Chief Marketing Officer, Kate Chappelle, who brings with her over 20 years’ success leading high-performance marketing teams in the technology sector.

The C-suite appointments come at a time of rapid business evolution for NormCyber, as it seeks to both deepen and broaden its managed cyber security and data privacy offerings, emerging as the most comprehensive cyber risk management service for the mid- to enterprise market.

Building on its customer success in the enterprise market – with brands such as Flamingo, One YMCA and Ferrero – and its expansive arsenal of security accreditations, NormCyber will focus on investing more heavily in direct sales and customer service, as well as deepening its partnerships. The launch o f new professional services, a brand refresh, and a new website will further underpin this new phase of growth.