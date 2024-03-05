Utimaco and InfoSec become Global Partner

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Utimaco, a provider of IT security solutions, and InfoSec Global, provider in cryptographic vulnerability management and agility, announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership to enable commercial and government enterprises to discover and inventory cryptographic assets and achieve cryptographic agility as they tackle the challenges of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) migration. In addition to a technical integration and go-to-market partnership, Utimaco is also the latest shareholder in InfoSec Global, following investments from Merlin Ventures and Synopsys.

Quantum computing is advancing our ability to solve complex problems at speeds unimaginable by traditional computers. At the same time, quantum computing poses a critical threat to sensitive systems and data across practically every enterprise. Today’s data is protected by classical encryption methods, such as RSA and ECC, which rely on the complexity of mathematical algorithms. Quantum computers have the capability to break these algorithms.

Enterprises are heeding requirements to prepare for this post-quantum reality while immediately remediating cryptographic vulnerabilities to mitigate harvest now, decrypt later attacks. In response to these threats, Utimaco and InfoSec Global have partnered to enable organizations to identify their quantum computing risks and to become crypto-agile to secure their data, identities, and other valuable assets. While the post-quantum risk impacts practically every enterprise, post-quantum cryptography requirements are especially driving enterprises in Financial Services, Banking, Government, and other regulated sectors to take immediate actions, such as inventorying all cryptographic assets and establish a baseline prioritization of risks to remediate cryptographic vulnerabilities. This partnership helps organizations achieve this by:

Empowering enterprises with cryptographic discovery, analysis, and monitoring. InfoSec Global’s AgileSec™ Analytics platform helps organizations quickly scan their core systems, create a comprehensive inventory of cryptographic assets, uncover hidden vulnerabilities, and proactively assure cryptographic hygiene.

Adding an extra layer of quantum-safe security to digital processes such as document signing or code signing, issuing of PQC or hybrid certificates for public key infrastructures (PKI), or key injection and chip personalization by executing quantum-safe crypto algorithms within the secure boundaries of Utimaco’s Q-safe u.trust Anchor General Purpose HSM (Hardware Security Module).