Leadership powerhouse Claire Williams OBE reveals how to navigate change and develop a strong team culture at Infosecurity Europe 4-6 June 2024

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Infosecurity Europe, Europe’s leading information security event running at ExCeL London from 4-6 June 2024, today announces that Claire Williams OBE, one of the most prominent and successful women in recent Formula 1 history, has joined the line-up of distinguished and motivational keynote speakers taking the stage at this year’s event.

Claire will open day three on Thursday 6 June at 10:00am in an interview with Infosecurity Magazine’s editor, Beth Maundrill, where she will talk candidly about how to develop a strong team culture, take an organisation on a big transformational project, and navigate major change.

For cyber security leaders, driving a ‘cyber aware’ culture is crucial as it fosters understanding, responsibility, and resilience against evolving cyber threats. Yet, a recent report by Infosecurity Europe found that over a quarter (27%) of respondents stated a lack of communication between departments, unclear accountability and risk ownership, and issues with leadership buy-in were pitfalls in growing a cybersecurity culture within organisations.

By recognising employees as vital elements in cyber security defense, businesses can instill a shared commitment to protect sensitive data and digital assets. Claire will share her insights on how to engage a vast workforce, embed key values, and to motivate others to have conviction in operating to the best of their ability.

Claire Williams OBE, led the Williams Formula 1 racing team from 2013 to 2020, one of only two women to head a Formula 1 team in the modern era. Under her leadership, Williams finished third in the World Championship for Constructors twice. Since successfully negotiating the sale of the Williams F1 team, Claire has provided insights to organisations of all sectors and sizes on leading high-performing teams. She is also an analyst delivering her opinion of various issues on Netflix’s hit show, Drive to Survive.

Throughout her career Claire has been no stranger to navigating change and striving for excellence in an industry governed by numerous rules and regulations that evolve. By joining Claire in the Keynote Stage, visitors to Infosecurity Europe will learn how their organisations can continue to meet their goals while operating with the new and updated regulations coming into force for the sector.

Claire Williams OBE comments, "I am delighted to be joining the keynote stage at Infosecurity. There are so many parallels between the F1 and cybersecurity worlds - not least teams having to constantly operate in highly pressurised and fast paced environments while having to make logical, sound and quick decisions. I’ll be discussing how I have personally approached managing a team of 1,000 people in the challenging world of Formula 1 for close to a decade, as well as cultural and business transformation and gender diversity. I look forward to seeing you all there."

Nicole Mills Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group, added: “The event represents an opportunity for the cyber security profession to come together to discuss challenges and learn from others. When it comes to engaging workforces and implementing a strong culture, an imperative for cyber security teams, it’s compelling to draw parallels with those outside of our industry and learn how they mastered it. Claire’s experiences of embedding a strong company culture within a huge workforce whilst working within a highly pressurised and stressful environment are sure to inspire and engage a cyber security audience faced with a rapidly changing and challenging environment.”

Claire Williams OBE joins leadership experts from within the security industry on the conference programme during the three-day event. Other sessions on the keynote stage include how to develop your future team for optimal performance and growth which will look at key challenges, address the difficulties people face entering the industry, and also examine what’s going well and could be rolled out. Building resilience and maintaining wellbeing for the cyber security team is a tactical session examining company strategy case studies from those who have prioritised the health of their workforce, looking at results regarding employee retention, sick days, and employee productivity.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the packed conference agenda including leadership powerhouse, Claire Williams OBE and her experiences of leading the Williams Formula 1 racing team in a keynote presentation.

For more information and to register visit Infosecurity Europe.