11- 12 June - Announcing OW2con’24 program and our first sponsors

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

We are thrilled and proud to reveal OW2con’24 final program. We want to thank the Program Committee who had some hard time to select presentations within the huge list of proposals received. If you submitted a talk which was not accepted, we invite you to join us anyway: there will be many great opportunities to exchange and meet together during the two days. We look forward to meeting you all in Paris! A warm thank also to our first sponsors for their support.

Program Day One

Day One will start with two outstanding keynote addresses, and our invited country (Tunisia). The day will include a few technical talks on AI, cloud, edge and the afternoon will focus on this year’s main theme: Open Source Funding.

Breakout Sessions

The program includes four parallel Breakout Sessions:

Open Source in Education, Science and Research. More.

NGI Community. More.

OSPOs, you can be heros! More.

Open Source Accessibility. More.

NGI Corner

With the participation of OW2 in two on-going projects from the NGI European Initiative (NGI Search and NGI Zero Commons Fund), OW2con’24 will dedicate an exhibition space to showcase recent innovations and leverage synergies between beneficiaries.

Sponsorship Opportunities

We are proud to announce below our first sponsors. Want to become also a supporter of the Open Source Community Annual Conference? Check out our affordable sponsorship packages and contact us for any question!

Program Day Two

Day Two will offer a large diversity of topics, ranging from technical talks (OW2 projects, AI, LLM and other technical related topics) to open source governance, open science and many more. Day Two will finish with an open debate with attendees.

Registration is open!

This edition of OW2con is again 100% free thanks to our sponsors. You will need a badge and your photo ID to enter Orange Gardens. Do not forget to register and keep a copy of your badge.

OW2con’24 Best Project Awards

Are you leader of an OW2 project? Seize the opportunity of these awards to gain greater recognition from the community. Submit your project before May 7.

