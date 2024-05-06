11 - 12 June: OW2con’24 Addresses Open Source Software Funding and New Regulatory Challenges

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

OW2, the international community of professional open source software is offering excellent networking opportunities to open source contributors and users, next June 11-12, 2024 at Orange Gardens in Paris-Châtillon.

The 15th edition of OW2con is bringing together developers, companies, academics and non-profit organizations. The conference will also welcome Tunisia as Invited Country and highlight three OW2 projects as Community, Market, and Technology OW2con’24 Best Project Awards. An event made possible thanks to 12 open source sponsors: Collabora Online, Huawei, Orange, Worteks, City of Paris, Rocket.chat, Xwiki, OnlyOffice, MAIF, NGI Search, NGI Zero Commons, and OpenUp.

During both days, more than 200 international developers will have a chance to discuss with several dozens of speakers, partners and members of the community. The central theme of this edition is “Funding Open Source Software and Digital Commons". All participants will be able to discover several models of funding and discuss the related challenges in an open debate. They will also find out more about the current NGI Search and NGI Zero Commons Fund EU funding open calls.

More testimonials and debates will address recent technology and social trends, including the future of open source. In addition, the new european regulations (CRA, AI Act) and standards system will be discussed in a round table moderated by Simon Phipps from the OSI. This year world-class keynote speakers are:

• Thierry Carrez, General Manager, Open Infra Foundation

• Stefano Maffulli, Executive Director, Open Source Initiative

• Frank Karlitschek, CEO, Nextcloud

• Patrick Masson, Executive Director, Apereo Foundation

Four breakout sessions are also planned during the event:

• Open Source in Education, Science and Research, driven by the Apereo Foundation

• OSPO, you can be heroes! coordinated by the OSPO Alliance

• Success Stories from NGI EU Funding, moderated by NGI Search

• Open Source Accessibility, coordinated by the OSAi (Open Source Accessibility Initiative)

Please, find a detailed program with 30+ sessions scheduled available here: https://www.ow2con.org

The event will take place on Tuesday June 11 and Wednesday June 12, 2024 at the Orange Gardens, Innovation Campus, 44 Avenue de la République, 92320 Châtillon.

IT professionals can attend the conference for free, using a mandatory photo ID, only through the online registration: https://pretix.ow2.org/ow2con-2024/