Kyndryl Announces Global Alliance and Private 5G Network Service Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

By combining private LTE/5G, powered by Athonet, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, and enterprise campus wired and WLAN (Wi-Fi 6) connectivity solutions from HPE Aruba Networking, Kyndryl will be able to provide enterprises with the ability to integrate private 5G and Wi-Fi networks. This technology combination will provide ultra-secure, expanded connectivity, business agility, and enhanced experiences for customers – across campuses, industrial locations, and public sectors such as at train stations and airports.

Kyndryl’s private wireless network customers will be able to leverage Kyndryl Bridge, the industry’s first open-integration technology services platform, to gain actionable insights of their networks. With AIOps as a key integrated part of Kyndryl Bridge, customers can automate IT infrastructure, reduce the risk of network downtime, and improve the mean time to repair (MTTR).

Kyndryl and HPE currently offer multiple Compute as a Service (CaaS), multi-cloud mobility, networking and WLAN (Wi-Fi 6), ransomware and disaster recovery solutions for joint customers. As an HPE GreenLake Partner, Kyndryl was named HPE’s Global System Integrator Momentum Partner of the Year in 2023, which recognized Kyndryl’s innovative solutions, agility, and scale and its use of HPE solutions to drive customer success. The two companies jointly support customers worldwide across various industries, including healthcare, fashion, beauty, financial services, telecommunications providers, and transportation.