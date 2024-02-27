Mobile App Protection Solution "DexProtector" Achieves EMVCo Certification

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Licel has announced that DexProtector, its industry-leading mobile app security solution that safeguards over 12 billion downloaded apps, has once again achieved EMVCo SBMP SPT certification. This is its fourth consecutive year of EMVCo certification, underscoring Licel’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions for mobile apps in an increasingly complex digital payments landscape.

EMVCo, collectively owned by industry giants like American Express, Discover, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa, is a global technical body responsible for the secure integration of card-based payment products worldwide. As software-based mobile payments (SBMP) quickly become the norm around the world, EMVCo is playing a pivotal role to keep these payments safe.

For Licel, with customers in 85 countries, this achievement is not just a significant milestone to celebrate but a beacon of assurance for businesses relying on mobile applications for their continued growth. It’s also a statement of intent to continue offering innovative and reliable security solutions that businesses around the world can trust.