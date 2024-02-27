Obrela Achieves NCSC CIR Level 2 Assure Service Provider Status

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Obrela, a global provider of cyber security services and CREST approved member, proudly announced today it has been awarded the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Cyber Incident Response (CIR) Level 2 Assured Service Provider status issued by CREST. This underscores Obrela’s unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity readiness and incident response capabilities.

CREST is an international not-for-profit, membership body representing the global cybersecurity industry. All CREST members undergo a rigorous accreditation process which delivers measurable quality assurance, benefiting both member companies and their clients.

The NCSC CIR Level 2 scheme positions Obrela among a distinguished group of Assured Service Providers assessed by CREST on behalf of the NCSC. The award assures that Obrela has successfully demonstrated the ability to effectively detect, respond to, and recover from cybersecurity incidents in a timely and efficient manner. This achievement showcases the company’s value proposition that promises to provide Security Over Everything, no matter how far a business reaches or how complex it grows.

"We are thrilled to have achieved NCSC CIR Level 2 status, which serves as a testament to our ongoing efforts to prioritize proactive incident response across all our MDR services," said Iraklis Mathiopoulos, Chief of Services at Obrela. "Becoming an Assured Service Provider reaffirms our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of incident response readiness and underscores our commitment to the company’s mission to keep our clients’ business in business."

The NCSC CIR Level 2 scheme process involved a rigorous assessment of Obrela’s incident response capabilities, including its policies, procedures, and technical controls. By successfully meeting the stringent requirements set forth by the NCSC, Obrela has demonstrated its ability to effectively mitigate the impact of cybersecurity incidents and ensure business continuity in the face of emerging threats. Obrela’s elite team of experts makes businesses resilient by deploying a real-time cybersecurity system over a client’s ever-expanding digital universe. With a proactive approach to cybersecurity risk management the company provides real-time, risk-aligned cybersecurity that covers it all, protecting every person, everything, and every goal a business might have.

"CREST is thrilled to award the Obrela team with the NCSC CIR Level 2 Assured Service Provider status. Achieving this confirms Obrela’s commitment to proactively addressing cyber threats and reinforces their position as a trusted CREST approved organization and long-standing member” Rowland Johson, President of CREST, said,

"We congratulate Obrela on gaining the Assured Service Provider status. A strong reassurance of the high-quality services they provide and the team’s commitment to helping customers navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape."

Obrela’s attainment of NCSC CIR Level 2 status further solidifies its position as a leader in the cybersecurity domain and exemplifies its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in protecting its clients against cyber threats.