Introducing SocX, SecureIQLab’s AI-Powered Cloud Security Validation Platform

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Key features of SocX™ include:

1. Streamlined Product Lifecycles: SocX™ significantly shortens pre- and post-release product lifecycles for security providers.

2. Enhanced Operational Efficiency: SocX™ continuously learns and validates, reducing risk exposure and enhancing overall operational efficiency.

In essence, SocX™ simplifies deployment and validation processes, minimizing resource drain. It equips security professionals with the ability to derive valuable insights from validation results in near real-time or within minutes, aiding in product enhancement and informed decision-making.

Security professionals can seamlessly connect to SocX™ via its portal, selecting and deploying specific test use cases or importing their unique methodologies for continuous validation of their offerings. Leveraging SocX™, security technology providers can innovate with confidence, while MSPs can achieve optimal operations tailored to their unique requirements.