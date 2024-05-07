Cequence announced multiple machine learning-powered advancements to its Unified API Protection (UAP) platform

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Cequence announced multiple machine learning-powered advancements to its Unified API Protection (UAP) platform at the RSA Conference. With this groundbreaking release, Cequence introduces industry-leading ML-based security features, to help organisations defend their digital assets in the AI era.

In today’s digital landscape, where APIs are the backbone of countless applications and services, ensuring robust security has never been more critical. Cequence’s latest upgrades to its UAP product suite represent a seismic shift in API security. These advancements offer unparalleled visibility, streamlined testing and autonomous threat mitigation capabilities.

Empowering organisations to proactively safeguard their API infrastructure with confidence, Cequence’s solutions automate the detection of API management status, tailor security testing to unique business needs, and leverage ML-driven threat detection and mitigation. By equipping businesses with these tools, Cequence enables them to stay ahead of evolving threats and protect against data breaches and business disruptions. These game-changing enhancements are poised to redefine API security and are essential for any organisation committed to protecting digital assets.

With the latest advancements to its innovative platform, Cequence now enhances:

Automated Threat Detection and Mitigation

Automatic Rule, Model & Policy Generation: Leveraging ML capabilities, the system automatically identifies anomalous or malicious traffic patterns, generating rules, models, and policies for immediate attack mitigation. This ensures continuous protection, even during off-peak hours.

Efficient ML-Aided Response: The ML-aided response system dramatically lightens the workload for analysts by automating tasks. Every time the system processes data, it can be up to 90% faster, saving about an hour each time. This boosts overall efficiency.

Enhanced Parallel Threat Hunting: The system allows for simultaneous threat hunting activities across multiple API endpoints. By analysing various fingerprints and threat patterns concurrently, it accelerates the detection and mitigation process, ensuring robust security posture.

Customised API Discovery

Automated API Management Identification: Spyder automatically detects API hosts managed by vendors like MuleSoft, Apigee, and AWS API Gateway, providing instant insights into the API ecosystem’s management status with zero deployment or configuration changes.

Tailored API Definitions: Organisations can customise API definitions to match their specific usage and requirements, ensuring accurate categorisation and protection of critical APIs.

Personalised Precision Discovery Algorithm: Tailor the discovery algorithm to specifically pinpoint API hosts of interest, such as those associated with particular product teams or hosting AI applications. This customisation streamlines threat detection and response processes.

Bespoke API Security Testing

Tailor-made API Security Test Plans: Sentinel enables the creation of customised API security test plans tailored to unique business needs, enhancing the effectiveness of security testing efforts.

Flexible Authentication Profiles: Configure authentication profiles to test APIs using multiple user personas and privileges, ensuring thorough security validation across diverse user scenarios.

Adaptive Test Cases: Customise test cases to generate diverse attack traffic profiles per API group, adapting testing strategies to varied threat scenarios and bolstering overall security posture.