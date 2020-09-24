iland bridges major data protection gaps in Microsoft 365

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

iland announced the integration of the iland Cloud Console with its popular Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365. This update provides customers and partners with a single view across iland cloud hosting, backup, disaster recovery, and now Microsoft 365 including Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive for Business.

Many organisations begin their cloud experience with Microsoft 365 believing their data is protected and available when they need it. However, a shared-responsibility model and additional backup solutions are necessary to ensure data is protected from internal and external threats including cybercrime and accidental deletions, as well as retained in accordance with geographic compliance and regulatory requirements. With iland’s Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365, customers and partners are assured their business data is protected in the event of data loss.

With this release, the Secure Cloud Console offers complete control and a unified view of Microsoft 365 data protection solution environments, as well as iland Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Backup as a Service (BaaS) environments. With this new capability, customers and partners can pinpoint and restore any object, including users, groups of users, emails, and One Drive files, to an exact moment in time. The console also helps users manage daily usage, and view past backups and related events.

The iland Secure Cloud Console provides transparency through comprehensive monitoring and reporting from network configuration to backup security. Microsoft 365 data is automatically backed up daily to iland’s Secure Cloud with unlimited storage quotas, an unrestricted retention policy, and a 100-percent uptime guarantee. This cloud-based service includes all licensing and eliminates the need for customers to build, manage and maintain additional local storage to support Microsoft 365 backups.

Other new features are available with iland Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 include:

• Monthly billing information to help monitor and control costs.

• Simple management and ability to customise backup jobs and policies.

• The ability to browse, search, and restore files from Exchange, SharePoint and OneDrive from a single interface.

• Full role-based access management across this service, and all iland services.

• Audit logs to see all actions taken within the Secure Cloud Console.