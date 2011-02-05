Yubico Expands YubiEnterprise Subscription Services

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Yubico announced expanded global availability of YubiEnterprise Subscription, the company’s service-based offering that has transformed the way that enterprises purchase, upgrade, and support YubiKey security keys. Now, Yubico channel partners across the world — including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nordics, BeNeLux, Australia, and more — can efficiently sell strong YubiKey authentication at scale.