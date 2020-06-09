iland Offers new Private Cloud Capabilities and Upgrades that Unify Hybrid Environments

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

iland announced new capabilities to iland Secure Cloud that enhance iland’s comprehensive hybrid cloud offering by maximising application performance, while at the same time controlling costs.

This is the latest update to iland’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) portfolio that includes secure public cloud, hosted private cloud, and hosted bare-metal services. Together, these solutions provide the common foundation for secure application hosting, backup as a service (BaaS), and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and reduce barriers to adoption through flexible and thoughtful cloud design, performance and cost optimisation.

As a specialized cloud provider, iland is able to deliver the flexibility, scale and agility normally associated with large hyperscale cloud providers, but without compromising on infrastructure control, visibility, or ease-of-use. In addition to secure public cloud options, dedicated private clouds, and bare-metal services, iland manages all cloud resources up to the hypervisor, includes end-to-end planning, deployment, onboarding, support services and a complimentary assessment tool to help customers right-size their cloud service to meet individual application requirements.

The new features include expanded server options designed for I/O intensive applications that require higher quantities of RAM for data processing, as well as new hardware options that provide the flexibility to increase or decrease CPU core counts based on specific application licensing models. These new features enable customers to scale their storage and compute resources independently, though a single unified platform, without integrating third-party solutions or additional management. Additional capabilities with this announcement include updates to the iland Secure Cloud Console for improved hybrid cloud management across iland public and private clouds.

New iland Secure Private Cloud features and services announced today include:

• High-performance server configurations for private cloud and bare-metal servers. New server configurations address the needs of performance-intensive workload types with flexibility for higher RAM and CPU requirements. These hardware configurations are customised to meet the needs of performance-oriented environments with specific application requirements.

• New licensing options to provide customers the flexibility to license cloud hardware and software based on their application and business requirements, and leverage server blades with lower CPU core counts when needed. The new licensing also provides Microsoft Windows customers with the ability to cover their entire data center, and an option to include Trend Micro and Cisco security licensing.

• Full Private Cloud integration with iland Secure Cloud Console to include public cloud and private cloud services into a single console for customers to manage all their iland services from a single pane of glass.