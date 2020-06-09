SONICWALL Aadds multi-Gigabit Switch

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Distributed organizations are continuously challenged with administering necessary security measures to thwart escalating cyberattacks to protect workforces outside of the protection of traditional networks. To simplify security deployment, management and visibility for organizations with growing branch footprints, SonicWall unveils new secure SD-Branch capabilities, and a complete line of new multi-gigabit switches, to cost-effectively scale and manage remote or branch locations.

SD-Branch Critical Technology as Organizations Re-Architect for New Business Normal

To simplify the management needs associated with distributed locations, campuses and branch offices, new SonicWall secure SD-Branch capabilities deliver single-pane-of-glass management across LAN, WAN and security controls.

Complementary Zero-Touch Deployment capabilities help address the shortage of cybersecurity experts by enabling quick deployment of appliances and services. Cost-effective secure SD-WAN allows organizations to leverage less expensive internet links. Organizations also can choose cost-effective subscription license models to control costs and reduce operational overhead. New SonicWall Switch Line Features 7 Models for All Business Use Cases SonicWall’s new multi-gigabit switch line works seamlessly with SonicWall next-generation firewalls and SonicWave wireless access points, creating an end-to-end multi-gigabit network that can be easily managed via Capture Security Center, a scalable cloud security management system.

To maximize stack capacity, the switch can work independently, or with multiple switches, and can be daisy-chained to form a single switch with the port capacity of the combined switches. Organizations can tailor their speed and power with the option of seven different switches, managed with SonicWall next-generation firewalls (SonicOS 6.5.4.6 firmware), Web UI, CLI or the Capture Security Center (CSC).

SFP ports can be leveraged for multi-gigabit performance up to 10 Gbps, making it ideal for SD-Branches and enterprises with increasing bandwidth needs. The switch also features gigabit ethernet ports to power on wireless access points, VOIP phones and IP cameras.

Accelerating Endpoint Protection for Boundless Workforces in COVID-19 Era Employees warrant the same protection outside of the confines of corporate networks as they do when mobile or working from home. SonicWall Capture Client helps control and manage content accessed by endpoints with configured policies that allow or block access to various websites. This allows endpoint security and content filtering to be managed from the same management console and includes web activity reporting for easier monitoring. Common operating systems, including endpoints using Windows, Windows Server, Mac and Linux, are protected from malware and other malicious attacks by autonomous detection and protection in mission-critical data centers or a standalone/disconnected networks.

As the number of endpoints become increasingly significant challenges for IT departments to manage and protect, a combination of SonicWall Capture Client, Secure Mobile Access and Cloud Application Security can provide protection for end-users, devices and applications beyond the traditional network. Boundless Cybersecurity for the ‘New Business Normal’

The distributed IT reality is creating an unprecedented explosion of exposure points across enterprises, SMBs and governments. SonicWall’s unified Boundless Cybersecurity platform handles the most evasive and cutting-edge threats across a ‘boundless’ workforce of remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users.

This approach protects organizations across a range of attack vectors, including networks, email, mobile and remote access, cloud, SaaS applications, endpoints, IoT devices and Wi-Fi.