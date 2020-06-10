Dimension Data, in partnership with NTT Ltd., is Offering Incident Response, at no cost, to UAE Hospitals Impacted by COVID-19 Cyber Attacks

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Following a significant spike in COVID-19 themed cyber-attacks on the healthcare sector, Dimension Data, a global systems integrator and managed services provider, is offering world-class Incident Response Remediation assistance at no cost to UAE hospitals combatting the pandemic.

Expertly designed to effectively contain and mitigate threats, Dimension Data’s service will enable affected UAE hospitals to rapidly restore operations after a successful cyber-attack and thus continue to deliver critical services to patients. Public and private hospitals as well as acute care hospitals, urgent care clinics, community health centres, and other emergency care settings are all eligible to 40-hours of incident response support, at no cost, on the condition that they are directly providing care to COVID-19 patients.

In a recent statement, INTERPOL, the International Criminal Police Organization, highlighted that it has detected a significant increase in cyber-attacks against hospitals around the world that are engaged in the COVID-19 response, and warned that these attacks that could ’directly lead to deaths’.

Given the National Disinfection Programme being implemented across the UAE, and concerns around social distancing, an especially attractive and relevant feature of Dimension Data’s Incident Response service is that it can be delivered on a 100% remote basis. Even under normal circumstances, the company performs 90% of its Incident Response engagements remotely and is therefore uniquely positioned to support hospitals in their recovery from cyber-attacks at this time.