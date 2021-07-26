eScan’s Mobile Security Actively blocks the Pegasus Threat

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

In a major surveillance campaign that has brought the Orwellian nightmare of prominent personalities to life, using the Pegasus spyware has been reported. Pioneers of futuristic cybersecurity technology, MicroWorld Technologies have assured its current and potential clientele, that their Mobile Security solution that runs on both Android and iOS platforms is capable of detecting and blocking Pegasus spyware along with similar digital threats.

The spyware has been used to snoop on their victims to gather sensitive information by exploiting undiscovered vulnerabilities or bugs in Android or iOS platforms, unlike its earlier versions that used the spear-phishing technique. Pegasus is capable of exploiting bugs in iMessage, allowing it to gain access to millions of iPhones through a backdoor.

Post-installation on a mobile device, Pegasus is capable of intercepting any information on the device including SMSes, contacts, call history, calendars, emails, and browsing histories. Furthering its malevolent capabilities it can also use a mobile’s microphone to record conversations, capture the user or their surroundings through its camera and track the targeted user with GPS secretly.

eScan’s mobile security application for Android and Apple devices detects any dormant and active strains of the spyware that is present within the storage space of the device.

MicroWorld is a security solution provider, born in an era, where technology started to blossom. Established by the entrepreneur and leader, Mr. Govind Rammurthy,

MicroWorld began operating in 1993 and over the last two and half decades has spread its roots and become well established in countries across the globe.

MicroWorld specializes in the development of cyber security solutions and is well known for pioneering and augmenting breakthrough technologies, in cybersecurity with their security solution eScan. MicroWorld, now has another cybersecurity solution titled Nemasis-VMS, which is a Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Test (VAPT).