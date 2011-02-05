Cryptomathic and UTIMACO Partner to Deliver Integrated eIDAS

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Cryptomathic, and UTIMACO have unveiled a joint Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) solution with a uniquely advanced security model designed to accelerate digital transformation in banks, governments and other Trusted Service Providers. The solution enables such providers, whose processes must comply with mandates for strong authentication, to extend the functionality of their existing user authorisation solutions to allow customers to sign transactions, documents and data online at the highest possible level of legal assurance, from anywhere and at any time.

Cryptomathic’s Signer platform is one of an elite few remote Qualified Signature Creation Devices (QSCDs) to be certified against the latest eIDAS protection profile. It is also the first to place its Signature Activation Module (SAM) firmware inside UTIMACO’s eIDAS certified Hardware Security Module (HSM). This consolidated security model ensures the signing payload can only be executed from inside UTIMACO’s protected cryptographic environment, making it significantly more resistant to attack, including from insiders. Signer’s What You See Is What You Sign (WYSIWYS) functionality also provides strong non-repudiation and addresses long term validation signature profiles for XML and PDF documents, while being able to leverage existing IT infrastructure. The combination of these factors, together with the vendor agnostic nature of the solution, means that providers can now seamlessly introduce highest assurance level remote e-signature services as a function of their existing authentication systems, without disrupting either their customer experience or back-end operations.

The joint solution is available immediately via a choice of deployment options ranging from on premise to a fully outsourced managed service.