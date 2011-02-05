Search
Matrix COSEC Access Control Solutions Secure your premise with MATRIX solutions

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Security breaches have fueled many worries in the minds of businesses. Managing your security worries has become easy with Matrix Access Control Solutions. Designed by keeping in mind future upscaling and connectivity to newer technologies, Matrix solves all your security concerns in a snap. With unique security features to secure your assets, you can focus more on expanding your business empire.

Key Features:
• Compartmentalizing Access based on User, Zone, and Time
• Multiple Contactless Credentials - Face, Mobile, Palm and More!
• Special Control Features to prevent Breach Possibility
• Instant Notification in case of any Breach Event or Violations
• Integration with Fire Alarm and Other Security Devices
• Latest Networking Technologies for Easy Connectivity such as IP, PoE, PoE+




