Matrix SATATYA VISION, Mobile Application for Video Management Software

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Matrix SATATYA VISION is a comprehensive mobile application crafted for remote video surveillance. The application is compatible both with Android as well as the iOS operating system. Primarily, it empowers its users to view video footage remotely. Moreover, the user can connect multiple servers, IP cameras, and recording devices to the mobile application and can view the footage on the go. Apart from this, it gives the user the convenience to select the cameras and sequence them according to their preference.