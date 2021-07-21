Matrix SATATYA VISION, Mobile Application for Video Management Software
July 2021 by Marc Jacob
Matrix SATATYA VISION is a comprehensive mobile application crafted for remote video surveillance. The application is compatible both with Android as well as the iOS operating system. Primarily, it empowers its users to view video footage remotely. Moreover, the user can connect multiple servers, IP cameras, and recording devices to the mobile application and can view the footage on the go. Apart from this, it gives the user the convenience to select the cameras and sequence them according to their preference.
Key Features:
• Connect Multiple Cameras and Sync Servers on Public and Private IP
• Group Cameras According to Viewing Preference
• Video Playbacks
• PTZ Control
• Eliminate bandwidth constraints with Dual Stream Support
