e2e-assure partners with Elasticito

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

The London-based boutique reseller currently offers managed services for cyber risk assessments, cyber threat intelligence & monitoring, and security awareness training. While some aspects of MTDR and SOC-as-a-Service are currently offered, Elasticito identified a significant gap that e2e-assure could fill, specifically leading on solutions for their portfolio of Microsoft clients.

This more rounded service will help to offer third party cyber risk management – whereby you analyse the customer’s external network of suppliers and identify where a potential threat actor might target and breach their network environment, before infiltrating the customers systems. This service will be offered in conjunction with the cyber threat intelligence product, which includes dark web monitoring and digital risk protection.