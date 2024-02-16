Salt Security API Protection Platform Now Available in the CrowdStrike Marketplace

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Salt Security announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform is available for purchase in the CrowdStrike Marketplace, a one-stop destination for the world-class ecosystem of CrowdStrike compatible security products. Salt Security integrates with the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform to provide customers with best-of-breed API runtime monitoring and AI-driven insights for a 360-degree view of API security risks for effective threat protection and improved security posture. Now CrowdStrike customers can seamlessly purchase Salt Security’s offering via CrowdStrike Private Offer and leverage their existing CrowdCredits to reduce financial costs and accelerate time-to-value.