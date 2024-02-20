Invicti Security Recognizes Global Channel Partners with Inaugural Awards

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Invicti Security announced 2023 Channel Partner Awards for valued partners in North America, EMEA, and APAC regions. These global awards recognize Invicti’s top-performing channel partners and highlight the immense work done to cultivate a partner program that delivers best-in-class service for Invicti’s customers.

The awards come on the tailwind of Invicti’s refreshed Accelerate Partner Program, which was expanded with a new Elite tier to reward the highest-performing partners. The Accelerate Partner Program enables global distributors, resellers, and technology partners with the knowledge and tools they need to provide Invicti’s application security solutions to prospects and customers. Invicti’s continued investment in the growth of its Accelerate Partner Program empowers partners to take on more sales and value-driving initiatives, benefiting organizations looking to secure their landscape of web applications and APIs.

Award winners for the 2023 Partner Awards contribute to Invicti’s growth and to the growth of the Accelerate Partner Program through outstanding revenue achievements and continuous commitment to providing exceptional value for customers.

Awardees by region for 2023 include:

North America Region

● 2023 North America Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security

● 2023 North America Emerging Partner: Trace3

● 2023 North America Loyalty Partner: Winmill

EMEA Region

● 2023 EMEA Partner of the Year: FVC

● 2023 EMEA Emerging Partner: Cyberwise

● 2023 EMEA Loyalty Partner: Bulwark

APAC Region

● 2023 APAC Partner of the Year: emt Distribution

● 2023 APAC Emerging Partner: Vietnam Cyberspace Security Technology

● 2023 APAC Loyalty Partner: Esperto

The Accelerate Partner Program experienced double-digit growth in 2023 with channel-driven activities enabling 44% year-over-year growth in Q4. These inaugural awards recognize the hard work from partners in 2023 and set a standard of excellence for the procurement and delivery of Invicti’s industry-leading, reliable, and accurate solutions. In 2024, Invicti is committed to continuing to cultivate and support its global initiatives through their best-in-class Accelerate Partner Program.