Core4ce Co-Founder Mike Morehouse Named CEO

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Core4ce announced that Mike Morehouse, Core4ce co-founder and current Chief Financial Officer and Managing Partner, has been appointed Core4ce CEO effective April 5, 2024. Morehouse has been deeply involved in Core4ce’s corporate merger and acquisition strategy, and as a member of the Board of Managers, has helped shape Core4ce’s business strategies to set the company on a trajectory toward growth and innovation.

Morehouse will take the reins from current CEO Jack Wilmer, who successfully led the company’s rise from a small business to a dynamic government contractor serving the national security community. During his tenure, Wilmer oversaw five strategic acquisitions and worked to secure more than $500 million in Department of Defense cybersecurity and engineering contracts.

Morehouse brings over 40 years of experience in the U.S. defense, federal and intelligence markets. Prior to Core4ce, he was a founding director and board member of FGM, Inc., a software development firm. At FGM, Morehouse led the acquisition and integration of Edge Technologies’ Federal Services Division and helped position the company as an integral part of Novetta, which was acquired by Accenture in 2021. Morehouse also spent several years advising National Capital Companies on M&A projects.