CYREBRO Collaborates with Google Cloud

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

CYREBRO, an ML-powered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, has collaborated with Google Cloud to design a precision-guided security data lake and detection engine to provide clients quality threat insights and fast response capabilities. By harnessing the power of Google Cloud’s big data and machine learning capabilities, CYREBRO significantly decreases mean time to detect (MTTD), reducing false-negative and false-positive rates. Investigations triggered by ML-based algorithms allow SOC analysts to better focus on the most relevant security threats, shorten mean time to respond (MTTR) and reduce business risk.

Key New Benefits

• Time-to-value (TTV) of mere hours allowing clients to easily and quickly connect systems to CYREBRO

• Worldwide data localization to support clients’ ever-changing regulatory requirements

• Ability to directly query log sources within milliseconds

The collaboration will also allow CYREBRO users going forward to generate customized reports according to their needs, or leverage LLM to perform complex queries directly in the platform.

Utilizing advanced proprietary technology and a team of highly skilled experts, CYREBRO offers a unique blend of strategic monitoring, detection optimization, threat research, and threat intelligence. The company doubled its client base year-over-year in 2023, serving hundreds of clients and dozens of channel partners within North America, EMEA, Latin America and APAC.