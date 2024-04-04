Gigamon and Cribl have completed an integration between the Gigamon GigaVUE Cloud Suite™ and Cribl Stream

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Gigamon and Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, announced the companies have completed an integration between the Gigamon GigaVUE Cloud Suite™ and Cribl Stream, enabling organizations to transform data strategies by formatting and delivering telemetry intelligence in accordance with how each tool ingests data. Through this integration, Cribl can now bring network telemetry from Gigamon into Cribl Stream, providing joint customers with deep observability across hybrid cloud infrastructure, dramatically extending the value of existing tool investments.

Today, organizations are faced with a daunting task of securing and monitoring increasingly complex infrastructure that spans private and public cloud, virtual, container, and IoT/OT instances – all amid a continuously evolving threat landscape. Gigamon offers a Deep Observability Pipeline, with GigaVUE Cloud Suite at its core, that brings deep observability into traffic traversing hybrid cloud infrastructure, delivering greater security and performance optimization. Equally important is the ability to deliver network telemetry and extracted metadata that provides unprecedented visibility into lateral East-West application traffic, a persistent blind spot and increasing security challenge for organizations.

Powered by a data processing engine purpose-built for IT and Security, Cribl’s vendor-agnostic data management solution enables security and IT Ops teams to accelerate threat detection and incident response with seamless access to telemetry data from various sources that provides the ability to enrich data before it lands in security tools, route data to the preferred threat hunting tools, and recover faster from incidents with low-cost object storage and replay capabilities. Cribl Search, the industry’s first search-in-place solution, enables security teams to locate application data regardless of where it’s stored. IT teams can now search data in place or in motion to hunt threats more efficiently and correlate relevant data to reduce the threat surface and lower risk.

Amplifying the Power of Security and Monitoring Tools

By integrating network-derived intelligence, including application metadata, from Gigamon GigaVUE Cloud Suite into Cribl Stream, joint customers now have access to a streamlined approach to monitor and secure hybrid cloud infrastructure that seamlessly collects, routes, optimizes, and transforms the value of their data. Bringing actionable network intelligence from Gigamon solutions into Cribl reduces the complexity of mapping data flows between the network and individual tools, allowing organizations to focus on monitoring and securing hybrid cloud infrastructure while worrying less about blind spots or the complexities of delivering intelligence to their tools.