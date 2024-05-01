Aryaka Adds to Executive Team with Industry Leaders in People, Partnerships and Marketing

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Aryaka® announced the appointment of three new executives to its leadership team, further solidifying its position in the rapidly expanding Unified SASE as a Service market. The executive appointments include Pam Holmberg as Chief People Officer, Farzad Tari as SVP of Corporate and Business Development, and Ken Rutsky as Chief Marketing Officer.

New Leadership Appointments

Pam Holmberg, Chief People Officer: Pam brings over 20 years of experience building and leading high-performing HR teams at industry leaders like Realtor.com, Veritas Technologies, Pivotal, and NetApp. Before Aryaka, Pam was Head of People at ThoughtSpot, an AI-powered analytics company, where she was responsible for recruiting, HR operations, business partnering and employee engagement. With Aryaka, she is responsible for developing and implementing Aryaka’s global talent strategy to attract, retain, and develop top talent to support the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Farzad Tari, SVP of Corporate and Business Development: Farzad is a seasoned Business and Corporate Development executive with a 30-year track record of success in building strategic partnerships, driving channel programs, executing M&A transactions and unlocking shareholder value through successful exits. In his career Farzad has spearheaded billions of dollars of transactions including two IPOs, six strategic exits, and over 300 strategic partnerships, on behalf of industry leaders like Check Point, Imperva, F5 and Cisco. His deep expertise in cybersecurity and proven ability to forge strong relationships is critical in expanding Aryaka’s ecosystem and accelerating its go-to-market strategy.

Ken Rutsky, Chief Marketing Officer: Ken is a Silicon Valley marketing leader with a proven ability to build categories and brands and drive business growth. His experience spans industry giants like Intel, Netscape and McAfee, where he drove the marketing that put the Secure Web Gateway business on a trajectory to grow from $50 million to over $300 million in just three years. Prior to joining Aryaka, Ken ran a successful go to market consulting practice where he helped create over $15 billion in market valuation including IPOs and successful exits for over a dozen clients.