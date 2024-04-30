Keeper Security Forges Cybersecurity Partnership With Williams Racing

April 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Keeper Security, the leading provider of cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, secrets, connections and privileged access, joins Williams Racing as an Official Partner on the eve of the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Trusted by thousands of businesses and millions of individuals globally for its zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, Keeper’s branding will appear on driver overalls and the FW46 piloted by Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant in the current Formula 1 season and beyond. To mark the inauguration of the partnership, Keeper’s branding will be on the front wing for this weekend’s Miami GP. Race fans will also see the Keeper brand displayed across the Williams F1 car, garage, trucks and screens used by the team and drivers.

Research has found 74% of data breaches include a human element, with the majority caused by weak or stolen passwords. Password management mitigates these risks, and Keeper will become Williams Racing’s Official Password Security Partner.

Keeper provides a full suite of award-winning consumer and business offerings in password, passkey, secrets and privileged connection management, as well as differentiators that set the company apart from its competitors, including dark web monitoring, secure file storage and more. Keeper’s solutions scale to organizations of all sizes, from small home offices to multinational enterprises and government agencies.

Its latest offering, KeeperPAM™, provides a next-generation Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution that is disrupting the traditional PAM market. KeeperPAM delivers enterprise-grade password, secrets and privileged connection management within a unified SaaS platform that is cost-effective, easy-to-use and simple-to-deploy. KeeperPAM enables least-privilege access with zero-trust and zero-knowledge security. The patented cybersecurity solution enables organizations to achieve complete visibility, security, control and reporting across every privileged user on every device within an organization.

Keeper Security was co-founded in Chicago in 2011 by Guccione and CTO Craig Lurey. Keeper Security’s worldwide locations now include the United States (Chicago and El Dorado Hills, California), Ireland (Cork), Japan (Tokyo) and the Philippines (Cebu), with cloud data centers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan.

Keeper joins a roster of Williams Racing partners that has grown significantly in 2024 as the team continues to strengthen and transform its program in pursuit of a return to winning ways. Since the turn of the year, Williams has also unveiled new partnerships with Komatsu and VAST Data, and renewed ties with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts.