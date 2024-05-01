Cryptomathic announced the appointment of Anna Russell as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Anna brings over two decades of experience in the data security and privacy industry, having previously served as Worldwide Vice President for Sales and Strategy for Voltage Data Privacy and Protection, a security business unit within Micro Focus (now OpenText).

Reporting into Laurent Lafargue, Cryptomathic’s CEO, Anna joins the Strategic Global Management team to support the company’s international growth. She will be responsible for overseeing every aspect of revenue, including sales, marketing, business development, customer success and professional services.

Working closely alongside the sales, marketing and product teams, including Cryptomathic Executive Vice President for Product, Guillaume Forget, Anna will ensure that Cryptomathic’s revenue goals are aligned with the company’s wider strategy and its mission to make complex security simple for clients.

Cryptomathic is trusted by many of the world’s leading organizations in financial services, banking, semiconductors, manufacturing, energy and governments. With over 35 years’ experience, it provides best of breed security solutions for eSigning, Mobile App Security, Key Management and Payment Card Management.