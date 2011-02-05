Zoom Launches Zoom Phone Appliances

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. announced the launch of Zoom Phone Appliances, a new category of hardware optimized for the hybrid workforce, from home offices to shared huddle spaces, addressing use cases across industries. Zoom Phone Appliances combine Zoom technology with hardware from Poly and Yealink to provide video and audio capabilities and touch display, in an all-in-one desk phone solution for HD video meetings, phone calls, and interactive whiteboarding.

Zoom Phone Appliances simplify licensing, installation, use, and management, benefitting both the end users and IT departments. Additional highlights of Zoom Phone Appliances include:

• A full-featured desk phone with powerful Zoom capabilities. Zoom Phone Appliances are always on, and always ready for instant communication and collaboration. Easily start ad-hoc or scheduled meetings, make and receive phone calls, check voicemail, and virtually collaborate with content sharing and annotation

• Centralized management through Zoom Admin Portal: Simplified, scalable, centralized management with remote provisioning and updates

• No additional licensing required: Login to a Zoom Phone Appliance with your Zoom account and create an instant office experience

• Personalized for the user: Syncs with the user calendar, status, meeting settings, and phone for an integrated video-first unified communications experience

• Simplified onboarding with Zero-touch provisioning: Minimizes need for IT support with a simplified set-up and user experience

• Touch display with interactive whiteboarding: Collaborate with colleagues with interactive whiteboarding that can easily be exported and shared

• Zoom Certified: Zoom Phone Appliances are introducing a new certified hardware category, ensuring these devices are purpose-built for an optimal Zoom Phone and meetings experience. More devices will be added to this category over time

The inaugural class of Zoom Phone Appliances features innovative solutions from two Zoom hardware partners — Poly and Yealink — with others to follow. Poly CCX 600 Desk Phone and CCX 700 Desk Phone with integrated video camera

Yealink VP59 Smart Video Phone

Zoom Phone Appliances are available through the Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service program as well as from authorized Poly and Yealink resellers.