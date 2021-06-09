Scality Announces Availability of ARTESCA on the VMware Marketplace

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

The VMware Marketplace enables customers to discover and deploy compatible, validated third-party solutions to VMware environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting, and analytics.

Scality ARTESCA redefines object storage for the new data era. It is an extremely simple, lightweight yet advanced platform addressing small footprints at the edge to scale-out deployments at the core or in the cloud, with the data availability and durability enterprises expect. ARTESCA fulfills cloud-native persistent storage requirements of containerized applications that businesses are developing and deploying. ARTESCA is based on Scality’s long-standing experience and established track recor