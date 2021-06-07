ThycoticCentrify Service Account Governance Adds Integration with Cloud Vaults Including AWS Secrets Manager and Azure Key Vault

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

ThycoticCentrify announced enhancements to its industry-leading solution for service account governance, Thycotic Account Lifecycle Manager. The latest version enables IT teams to govern cloud-based service accounts with direct integrations to external vaults such as AWS and Azure, and service accounts used within the DevOps environment.

Privileged service accounts automatically connect business-critical applications, databases, root accounts, and other IT systems that contain sensitive information. Without human oversight, most service accounts are not managed according to central governance practices. Even when security teams discover them, they rarely know their purpose, who has access, and are reluctant to decommission them.

Account Lifecycle Manager makes it possible for enterprises to manage all types of service accounts with end-to-end governance, from discovery and provisioning through decommissioning.

“Cloud-based service accounts are among the most challenging to govern because they can be commissioned by teams other than central IT,” said ThycoticCentrify’s Vice President of Product Management, Jai Dargan. “Enterprises need usable security solutions with central oversight and consistent policies that are easy for teams that manage cloud platforms, applications, and DevOps tools to adopt. By integrating with the tools these teams are using, enterprises improve service account governance and reduce risk.”

Highlights of expanded capabilities with Account Lifecycle Manager include:

• Integration with cloud vaults including AWS Secrets Manager and Azure Key Vault

• Integration with external secrets management vaults for DevOps, such as Thycotic’s DevOps Secrets Vault and Hashicorp Vault

• Enhancements to the user interface for ease of use and an improved look and feel.

• Synchronization with Azure Directory roles to improve management of Azure AD resources