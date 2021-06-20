Zivver Names Three New C-level Executives

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Zivver announced that three new executives have joined the company – Adam Low as Chief Technology Officer (CTO); Adnan Erriade as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO); and Robert Fleming as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). All three C-suite leaders are based in the UK, which is one of the world’s prime SaaS B2B markets. The UK is also Zivver’s hub for international growth, supporting customers and prospects nationwide, as well as in North America and throughout mainland Europe.

“As we gear up to meet the demand for pervasive secure digital communications, we’re expanding our executive team with the addition of three exceptional leaders to help scale international growth,” said Wouter Klinkhamer, CEO, Zivver. “We’ve been extraordinarily successful in our home markets of The Netherlands and Belgium, penetrating multiple verticals including financial services, healthcare, legal services and public sector. By focusing on enabling end users to get their jobs done – without having to switch from their usual email environment – we have uniquely overcome the trade-off between security and usability, bringing intuitive products to suit all levels of staff at customer organisations.”

“Adam, Adnan and Robert each possess key qualities that will help bolster Zivver for long-term success – experience, leadership, dynamic personalities and a proven track record. As CTO, Adam will orchestrate the expansion of our secure communication platform, from email data protection and secure file transfer to adjacent use cases like digital signatures and secure forms, as well as workflow support. Our CRO Adnan will lead all aspects of Zivver’s commercial sales organisation, applying his strong customer centric approach and entrepreneurial spirit, which was the foundation for his success and growth at SAP and Decibel. As CMO, Robert will drive our international go to market efforts, bringing his proven ability to take a company from local champion to global leader,” added Klinkhamer.

Adam Low, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Zivver

Adam joins Zivver as Chief Technology Officer, responsible for product strategy, development, and service operations. Over the last 12 months Adam has been working closely with Zivver on a consultancy basis, developing and implementing innovative technology solutions and product concepts. Adam has 25 years’ experience in delivering technology platforms and services, with over 10 years’ leading technology design and delivery at companies such as BT, PlusNet, and Telstra.

"Being at the forefront of next generation technology development and innovation is something I am passionate about. With Zivver we have innovative, robust technology offerings that are highly secure with powerful functionality and – crucially – also have a high degree of usability. These digital tools address a vital aspect of information security that is top of the agenda for all IT leaders; protection against data leaks and ensuring highly secure outbound communications. I am extremely happy to join Zivver and drive our technology development for the next phase of Zivver’s growth," said Adam Low, Chief Technology Officer, Zivver.