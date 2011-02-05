Kite Distribution Flies the Zero Trust Flag for Appgate

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Appgate announced the appointment of Kite Distribution as a distribution partner for the UK and Ireland. Appgate’s software defined perimeter (SDP) is a core component of the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) framework, which has gained tremendous momentum during the pandemic. Targeted at the government and mid to large enterprise market, it offers seamless, scalable, secure remote access across cloud, legacy, hybrid and IoT environments.

In selecting its distribution partner, Appgate was searching for a strategic partner that would operate as an extension to its own business. It was also looking for a partner that shared Appgate’s vision of building a leadership position in the lucrative ZTNA market which is expected to be worth $38 billion by 2025. ZTNA, a term coined by Gartner, describes a framework of products or services that improve security by creating an identity- and context-based, logical access boundary around an application or set of applications which are only accessible once the identity, context and policy adherence of the user or device is proven.