Kantara Initiative Names Kay Chopard as New Executive Director

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Kay Chopard has been named Executive Director of the Kantara Initiative. She takes over the position from long-time Kantara Executive Director, Colin Wallis, who is semi-retiring. Kantara is the international ethics-based, mission-led non-profit industry ‘commons’ whose mission is to grow and fulfil the market for trustworthy use of identity and personal data.

Chopard is an attorney and sought-after industry speaker who has served as Executive Director for the Identity Ecosystem Steering Group and the National District Attorneys Association. Her Washington, DC-based consulting company, Chopard Consulting, provides expertise for technology and government agencies in strategic planning, improving business operations and meaningful engagement with stakeholders and partners. Her clients include: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, National Institute for Standards and Technology and Trusted Identities Group, among others.

Founder of the Women’s Leadership Institute, she is a graduate of Simpson College and earned her Doctor of Law (J.D.) degree at the University of Iowa College of Law