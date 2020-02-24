Zadara Delivers Support for Veeam Object Storage Immutability

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Zadara Storage Inc., a trailblazing in enterprise storage-as-a-service, today announced increased security for object data stored in Zadara Storage. Zadara is a Technology Alliance Partner with Veeam® Software, the leader in backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™.

Data is the lifeblood of any organization. As it continues to grow by leaps and bounds, companies face the escalating challenge of securing data from a variety of internal and external threats. With this announcement, Zadara and Veeam extend their powerful partnership to satisfy a tremendous need in the marketplace for a more robust data storage solution that effortlessly safeguards customer data with the latest technology – Object Storage Immutability. Zadara is proud to be one of the first companies, in the highly competitive data storage space, to support Veeam’s new backup immutability feature of Veeam Backup & Replication v10 in an on-premises storage device.

Zadara Object Storage Immutability ensures backup integrity by stopping stored objects from being deleted or overwritten during a specific retention timeframe. With Object Storage Immutability enabled on a container, it is impossible to modify or shorten the retention period for an existing object. Immutability ensures object version integrity and availability throughout the retention period – no matter how long.

Zadara is the first and only company to offer enterprise backup and recovery as a 100%-OpEx service. Zadara ensures that companies with large data centers can now dramatically simplify storage with the benefit of cloud technology and pay only for the storage they actually need, minimizing cost and supercharging ROI. “Immutable backups, previously almost entirely applied to select use cases such as governance and compliance, have become increasingly critical for broader data protection needs – including continuity planning across human errors and comprehensive ransomware protection,” observed Deepak Mohan, research director, cloud infrastructure services at IDC. “Zadara’s ability to deliver pay-for-consumption immutable backup options for Veeam users, in both on-premises and cloud-adjacent locations, brings critically needed flexibility to enterprises and service providers looking to enhance their data protection practices against emerging risks in the environment.

Zadara’s support for Veeam Object Storage Immutability is available now for customer orders. All Zadara solutions feature 24/7/365 live support, proactive system management, periodic non-disruptive hardware upgrades, and a 100% uptime guarantee.