FireMon names top performing channel and distributor partners as “Ignite Partner of the Year” award winners

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

FireMon named its list of “Ignite Partner of the Year” award winners. The “Ignite Partner of the Year” awards recognize top-performing partners, integrators and distributors who exemplify a true commitment to increasing channel sales and delivering world-class performance. The 2019 Ignite Partner of the Year Award winners were acknowledged during a private reception hosted during the RSA Conference at the Press Club San Francisco.

The 2019 FireMon Ignite Partner of the Year Award winners are:

· 2019 Growth Partner of the Year – SHI

· 2019 Americas Partner of the Year – Presidio

· 2019 EMEA Partner of the Year – IBM Switzerland

· 2019 APAC Partner of the Year - AmonSoft Co., Ltd

· 2019 Americas Distributor of the Year – SYNNEX Corporation

· 2019 International Distributor of the Year – StarLink

As FireMon continues to expand across the globe, the company remains a 100 percent channel-focused organization that is dedicated to delivering high-performing network security solutions to current and future customers. As part of this commitment, FireMon also provides channel partners with the tools and resources needed to turn opportunity into profitability, including self-service on demand tools and online eLearning and certification curriculums.